Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Sanford Berry

Charles Sanford Berry Obituary
Charles passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

Charles was a resident of Hanover County, Virginia at the time of passing.

Even when Charles had challenges with walking, he still attended numerous weddings, high school and college graduations, and traveled to Parris Island to witness a grandson becoming a United States Marine.

The family will receive friends on Monday, May 6, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cool Spring Baptist Church Building Fund, 9283 Atlee Station Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on May 5, 2019
