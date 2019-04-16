|
|
Charles was born on July 25, 1919 and passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019.
Charles was a resident of Henrico, Virginia at the time of passing.
In January 1943 he graduated from the U.S. Army Ordnance Officer Candidate School (OCS) at Aberdeen Proving Ground and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant. Assignments included wartime service in the Pacific Theater of Operations including New Guinea, the Philippine Islands and Japan.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park, Prince George.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Church of the Sacred Heart, 9300 Community Lane, South Prince George, VA 23805.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on Apr. 16, 2019