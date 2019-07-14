Home

Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 359-4481
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Immanuel Baptist Church
3601 Monument Ave.
Richmond, VA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Westhampton Memorial Park
10000 Patterson Ave.
View Map
Charles W. Baber Obituary
Charles passed away in July 2019.

Charles was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Ave. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at Immanuel Baptist Church, 3601 Monument Ave., Richmond, Va. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church Missions Fund or Multiple Sclerosis Society, Central Virginia Chapter.

Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church Missions Fund or Multiple Sclerosis Society, Central Virginia Chapter.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on July 14, 2019
