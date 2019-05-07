|
Charles passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019.
Charles was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.
Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th Street, where viewing will take place Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Fourth Baptist Church, 2800 P Street on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM Manning Funeral Home 700 N 25th St. Richmond, Virginia 23223 Monday, April 15, 2019 12:00 PM Fourth Baptist Church 2800 P Street Richmond, VA 23223
Published in Walter J. Manning Funeral Home on May 7, 2019