Charles was born on October 8, 1930 and passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019.
Charles was a resident of Hendersonville, Tennessee at the time of passing.
He served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict, was a member of the VFW and the Knights of Columbus.
Funeral Mass will be conducted on Monday, March 25th at 11am at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Hendersonville with Father Thomas Kalam officiating and family members Ron Zellem, Ryan Reed, Kevin Walsh, Michael Walsh, Rob Welch, Joe Welch, and Gregory Welch serving as Pall Bearers. MAR 24. 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 http://www.austinandbell.com MAR 24. 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Austin & Bell Funeral Home - Hendersonville 104 Sanders Ferry Rd. Hendersonville, TN, 37075 http://www.austinandbell.com MAR 25. 11:00 AM Our Lady of The Lake Catholic Church Hendersonville, TN, 37075 Funeral Mass begins.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Mar. 23, 2019