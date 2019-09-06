Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles William (Billy) Smith


04/04/1931 - 09/04/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles William (Billy) Smith Obituary
Charles was born on April 4, 1931 and passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.

His family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 8, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, September 9, at Centenary United Methodist Church Cemetery, 11211 Beaver Bridge Rd., Chesterfield. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Centenary United Methodist Church Cemetery 11211 Beaver Bridge Rd Winterpock, Chesterfield VA 23838 American Diabetes Association 4335 Cox Rd. Glen Allen, VA 23060 804-225-8038 www.diabetes.org 9702 Gayton Road #110 Richmond, VA 23238 804 955-4910 4217 Park Pl Ct Glen Allen, Virginia 23060 (804) 747-8334 .

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, the or the .
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bliley's Funeral Homes
Download Now