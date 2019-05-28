|
Charlotte was born on October 9, 1939 and passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019.
Charlotte was a resident of Chester, Virginia at the time of passing.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park, Chesterfield, VA. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the funeral home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com MAY 31. 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Chester Chapel 3050 W. Hundred Road Chester, VA, 23831 JUN 1. 10:00 AM Chester Chapel 3050 W. Hundred Road Chester, VA, 23831 JUN 1. 11:00 AM Dale Memorial Park Newby's Bridge Road Chesterfield, VA, 23832 Burial begins.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on May 28, 2019