Charlotte was born on November 29, 1943 and passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019.
Charlotte was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, Gloucester, VA with the Rev. Doug Nagel, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace Covenant Church or the Matthews Community Foundation in memory of Charlotte Martin.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on May 29, 2019