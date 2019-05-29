Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte F. Martin


11/29/1943 - 05/27/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charlotte F. Martin Obituary
Charlotte was born on November 29, 1943 and passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019.

Charlotte was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, Gloucester, VA with the Rev. Doug Nagel, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace Covenant Church or the Matthews Community Foundation in memory of Charlotte Martin.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
Download Now