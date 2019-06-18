|
|
Charlotte was born on July 29, 1928 and passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019.
Charlotte was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.
A graduate of University of North Carolina Greensboro, Cholly was active in her community.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Appomattox Regional Library Endowed Fund at the John Randolph Foundation, P.O. Box 1606, Hopewell, VA 23860 or The Illuminated Stage Theatre Company, P.O. Box 294, Hopewell, VA 23860.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on June 18, 2019