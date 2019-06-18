Home

J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
Charlotte Fleming Easterling


Charlotte Fleming Easterling Obituary
Charlotte was born on July 29, 1928 and passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019.

Charlotte was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.

A graduate of University of North Carolina Greensboro, Cholly was active in her community.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Appomattox Regional Library Endowed Fund at the John Randolph Foundation, P.O. Box 1606, Hopewell, VA 23860 or The Illuminated Stage Theatre Company, P.O. Box 294, Hopewell, VA 23860.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on June 18, 2019
