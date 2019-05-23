Home

J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Visitation
Sunday, May 26, 2019
1:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
Funeral service
Sunday, May 26, 2019
2:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
Charlotte Thompson Wilkins Obituary
Charlotte was born on September 10, 1949 and passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

Charlotte was a resident of Prince George, Virginia at the time of passing.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Interment will follow in Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens, Prince George, VA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oakland Baptist Church (Handicap Ramp Fund), 12601 Prince George Drive, Disputanta, VA 23842.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on May 23, 2019
