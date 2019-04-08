Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 355-3800
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
909 Rennie Avenue
Richmond, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Wyatt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Wyatt


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charlotte Wyatt Obituary
Charlotte was born on April 8, 1929 and passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019.

Charlotte was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond and attended R.P.I. where she majored in design.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday April 9, at Bliley's Central, 3801 Augusta Avenue.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Virginia Home, 101 Hampton Street, Richmond, VA.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bliley's Funeral Homes
Download Now