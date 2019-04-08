|
Charlotte was born on April 8, 1929 and passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019.
Charlotte was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond and attended R.P.I. where she majored in design.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday April 9, at Bliley's Central, 3801 Augusta Avenue.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Virginia Home, 101 Hampton Street, Richmond, VA.
