Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
Cheryl Middlebrook Obituary
Cheryl passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019.

Cheryl was a resident of Chester, Virginia at the time of passing.

Her family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, in Washington Memorial Park. Her Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Gravesdie Service Washington Memorial Park 6217 Memorial Drive Sandston VA 23150 love of collies and shelties rescue www.loveofcolliesandsheltiesrescue.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.loveofcolliesandsheltiesrescue.com.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 7, 2019
