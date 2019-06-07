|
|
Chester passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019.
Chester was a resident of Mechanicsville, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. A memorial service, with Masonic Rites, will begin at 2 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Scottish Rite Childhood Language Center, 4202 Hermitage Rd, Richmond, Va. 23227.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on June 7, 2019