Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett Funeral Home-Hanover Chapel
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
(804) 746-8665
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bennett Funeral Home-Hanover Chapel
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Bennett Funeral Home-Hanover Chapel
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Chester Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chester Meredith Richardson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Chester Meredith Richardson Obituary
Chester passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

Chester was a resident of Mechanicsville, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. A memorial service, with Masonic Rites, will begin at 2 p.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Scottish Rite Childhood Language Center, 4202 Hermitage Rd, Richmond, Va. 23227.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now