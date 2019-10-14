Home

POWERED BY

Services
Austin & Bell Funeral Home Springfield - Springfield
509 Walnut St.
Springfield, TN 37172
615-384-1000
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Austin & Bell Funeral Home Springfield - Springfield
509 Walnut St.
Springfield, TN 37172
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
3:30 PM
Austin & Bell Funeral Home Springfield - Springfield
509 Walnut St.
Springfield, TN 37172
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Chris Cockrill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chris Cockrill


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Chris Cockrill Obituary
Chris was born on October 10, 1942 and passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019.

A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 3:30pm in the chapel of the Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield with Brother Joe Rushing and Billy Vogle officiating. Burial of Mr. Cockrill's cremains will follow in the Bellwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 1pm until the hour of service at 3:30pm.

If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the Adams Fishermen's Club.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now