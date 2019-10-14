|
|
Chris was born on October 10, 1942 and passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 3:30pm in the chapel of the Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Springfield with Brother Joe Rushing and Billy Vogle officiating. Burial of Mr. Cockrill's cremains will follow in the Bellwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 1pm until the hour of service at 3:30pm.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the Adams Fishermen's Club.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Oct. 14, 2019