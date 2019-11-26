|
Christian was born on January 8, 1974 and passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019.
He attended Midlothian High School and graduated from Open High School in Richmond.
In Loving Memory Christian Lee Howerton Jan. 8, 1974 - Nov. 22, 2019 Howerton, Christian Lee, cherished son of Mary Lou P. H. Sommardahl and Everett B. (Ben) Howerton Jr., lost his decades-long struggle with the demons of addiction on Friday, November 22, 2019. A graveside service for interment of Chris's ashes will take place at Spring Hill Cemetery in Lynchburg, Virginia on Saturday, December 14, at 2 p.m. Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel Date Tuesday, December 3, 2019 Following Service until 5 pm Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel Date Tuesday, December 3, 2019 3:00 PM
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Nov. 26, 2019