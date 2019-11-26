Home

Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA 23294
804-404-8234
Interment
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Spring Hill Cemetery
Lynchburg, VA
Christian Lee Howerton

Christian Lee Howerton Obituary
Christian was born on January 8, 1974 and passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019.

He attended Midlothian High School and graduated from Open High School in Richmond.

Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Nov. 26, 2019
