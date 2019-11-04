|
Christina Williams DiMarco, 81, of Hopewell went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 3, 2019. She is the daughter of the late George Williams and Ethel Whittington Williams. Christina is also preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Vincent DiMarco. She is survived by her children, Teresa Isom, Mary Ann Dridi, Joseph DiMarco, Michael DiMarco; 8 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; brothers, George Williams Jr., James Williams; and a sister, Sheila Bailey. All who know Christina will remember her for her humility and selfless acts of kindness. She always put others ahead of herself. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home. 214 N 6th Ave Hopewell, Va 23860. Christina's funeral mass will be on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in St. James Catholic Church, 501 W. Poythress Street Hopewell, Va 23860. Final rest will be in Bermuda Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. James Catholic Church.
Published in Memorial Funeral Home on Nov. 4, 2019