Christine Brauer Krausse


12/22/1923 - 05/04/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Christine Brauer Krausse Obituary
Christine was born on December 22, 1923 and passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019.

Christine was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.

Christine, the oldest of six children, grew up on Monument Avenue in Richmond; graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and Mary Washington College with a degree in Education.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at St. John's United Church of Christ at Stuart Circle, Richmond, Va. Interment will be private in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. John's United Church of Christ Endowment Fund.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on May 7, 2019
