Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA 23231
(804) 222-8601
Christine Clark
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA 23231
Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA 23231
1928 - 2019
Christine Clark Obituary
Christine Clark, 90, of Sandston, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Selden and Lou Anna Clatterbuck; and siblings, Mabel, Hazel, Josephine, Ann and Selden; and nephew, Danny and is survived by her son, Audie Clark (Paulette); and niece and nephews, Andy, Marie, Bruce, Jimmy, Tony and Evan; and numerous great-nieces and nephews; and her family of friends at Hardee's where she really enjoyed her time. The family will receive friends Friday, April 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, VA 23231 where services will be held Saturday, April 13, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a local SPCA. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.
Published in Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond on Apr. 10, 2019
