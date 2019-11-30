|
Christine was born on December 27, 1972 and passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019.
A memorial gathering will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 1 at Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy., Richmond, VA 23294. Memorial Gathering Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel Date Sunday, December 1, 2019 1:00 - 3:00 PM View Map & Directions It's Time Wilkerson November 29, 2019 at 7:47 pm - Reply Sorry to hear of your lost she will remain forever in your heart and soul my prayers and thoughts are with you and your family if there is anything I can do , don't hesitate to let me know . with much love your friend and neighbor.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 4240 Park Pl Ct, Glen Allen, VA 23060.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Nov. 30, 2019