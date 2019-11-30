Home

Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA 23294
804-404-8234
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA 23294
Christine M. Deaton Obituary
Christine was born on December 27, 1972 and passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019.

It's Time Wilkerson November 29, 2019 at 7:47 pm - Reply Sorry to hear of your lost she will remain forever in your heart and soul my prayers and thoughts are with you and your family if there is anything I can do , don't hesitate to let me know . with much love your friend and neighbor.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 4240 Park Pl Ct, Glen Allen, VA 23060.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Nov. 30, 2019
