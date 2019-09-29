Home

Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
(804) 355-3800
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
Christine Mayers Obituary
Christine passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019.

The family will receive friends one hour before the service. Interment will be in Roselawn Memory Gardens. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Roselawn Memory Gardens 13389 Mountain Road Glen Allen VA Richmond Academy, a Ministry of Seventh-day Adventists 12285 Patterson Ave. Richmond, VA 23238 (804) 784-0036 rasda.org.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Richmond Academy, 12285 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Sept. 29, 2019
