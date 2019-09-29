|
|
Christine passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service. Interment will be in Roselawn Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Richmond Academy, 12285 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238.
