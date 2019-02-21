"Richmond, VA" Obituaries
Christopher Albert Astle Obituary
Astle, Sr., Christopher A. "Al," went to be with The Lord February 21, 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Martha B. Astle; and son, Frederick Linwood Astle. He is survived by two sons, Christopher A. Astle, Jr. and the Rev. Richard Dale Astle; a daughter, Carol A. Ross; 8 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren. Mr. Astle received a B.M. and Performers degree from Eastman School of Music, University of Rochester. He was an outstanding percussionist, having played in several symphony orchestras and big and small jazz bands. He was General Manager of several large music stores in the East and Midwest. He was a Senior Vice-President of Revco Tractor Training School in Richmond, when he retired in 1982. He then he was a staff member of the Tuckahoe YMCA After School Program for ten years. He also volunteered over 7600 hours at Henrico Doctors Hospital. He received that hospital's 2006 Humanitarian Award. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Richmond and past President of the Gold Band Sunday School Class and a Sunday morning usher. He was the church's Volunteer of the Year in 2011.
The family will receive friends at 1:00 p.m. At First Baptist Church, 2709 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Va., Monday, February 25. The funeral service will be held at 2:00pm, in the church's Chapel, the Rev. Dr. Jim Somerville presiding. A graveside service will follow at Blandford Cemetery, 319 S. Crater Rd., Petersburg, exit 52 from southbound I-95, with the Rev. Richard D. Astle presiding.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the First Baptist Church Community Missions Fund.
Published in Woody Funeral Home Parham on Feb. 21, 2019
