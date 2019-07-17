Home

Christopher Falls Whitlock


11/14/1977 - 07/16/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Christopher Falls Whitlock Obituary
Christopher was born on November 14, 1977 and passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

Christopher was a resident of Hopewell, Virginia at the time of passing.

He attended Hopewell High School graduating in 1995, he played baseball and golf for the Blue Devils, where he earned all-district honors in both sports.

A funeral service will be held, 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 19, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 401 N. 2nd Ave., Hopewell, VA 23860. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a local charity of your choice.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on July 17, 2019
