E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
Christopher Landrum Siefferman

Christopher Landrum Siefferman Obituary
Christopher was born on October 23, 1968 and passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 with Steve Gupton officiating. Memorial Service at the E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, Colonial Heights Chapel at 3:00 PM on October 11, 2019.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Oct. 10, 2019
