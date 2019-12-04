Home

POWERED BY

Services
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA 23294
804-404-8234
Resources
More Obituaries for Chyrel Wilkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chyrel Lee Wilkins


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Chyrel Lee Wilkins Obituary
Chyrel was born on January 18, 1952 and passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019.

Chyrel Lee Wilkins - Affinity Funeral Service | Richmond VA Funeral Home Chyrel Lee Wilkins Affinity Funeral Service | Richmond VA Funeral Home Chyrel Lee Wilkins Affinity Funeral Homes 2019-12-03T14:10:17-05:00 In Loving Memory Chyrel Lee Wilkins Jan. 18, 1952 - Dec. 2, 2019 Chyrel lee Wilkins, 67, of Richmond passed away Monday, December 2, 2019. Arrangements by Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -