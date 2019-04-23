|
|
Claire passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019.
Claire was a resident of Chesterfield, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8pm, on Wednesday, April 24, at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Pkwy. A memorial service will be held 11am, on Thursday, April 25, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9400 Redbridge Rd, N. Chesterfield, VA 23236. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Apr. 23, 2019