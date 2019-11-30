|
|
Clarence was born on July 10, 1927 and passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Scoots attended school in the public school systems of Essex and Caroline Counties.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 2nd at 2:00 pm in New Hope Baptist Assembly, Tappahannock, with burial to follow in St. Stephens Baptist Church Cemetery, Central Point. The family will receive friends at the church, two prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to New Hope Baptist Assembly.
Published in Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel on Nov. 30, 2019