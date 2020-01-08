|
Claude was born on January 21, 1953 and passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife, Starlet F. Bauguss; daughter, Melissa Bauguss Palmer; sisters, Sally Shoaf (Scott Lewis), Carol King; niece, Shannon Taylor (Thad); nephews, Duane Shoaf, Brad King (Shari), Greg King (Kalea); great nieces, Sieria, Kaylee; step-son, David A. Fredericksen (Betina); step-daughter, Denise Bond-Robinson; step-grandchildren, Maggie, David, Jr. Claude Graduated from Nashville Auto Diesel College in 1972.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Jan. 8, 2020