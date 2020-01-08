Home

Claude W. Bauguss


01/21/1953 - 01/03/2020 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Claude W. Bauguss Obituary
Claude was born on January 21, 1953 and passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020.

He is survived by his loving wife, Starlet F. Bauguss; daughter, Melissa Bauguss Palmer; sisters, Sally Shoaf (Scott Lewis), Carol King; niece, Shannon Taylor (Thad); nephews, Duane Shoaf, Brad King (Shari), Greg King (Kalea); great nieces, Sieria, Kaylee; step-son, David A. Fredericksen (Betina); step-daughter, Denise Bond-Robinson; step-grandchildren, Maggie, David, Jr. Claude Graduated from Nashville Auto Diesel College in 1972.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Jan. 8, 2020
