Claudia passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Claudia was a resident of Midlothian, Virginia at the time of passing.
A memorial visitation will be held at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., Richmond, Va. 23224, on Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Westover Hills United Methodist Church, 1705 Westover Hills Blvd., Richmond, Va. 23225, 1 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, with a reception to follow.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on June 14, 2019