Claudia passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. Funeral services will at 11 a.m on Friday, September 13, at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 6006 Three Chopt Rd., Richmond, Va. 23226.
In lieu flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bliley's - Central 3801 Augusta Ave Richmond VA 23230 Saint Bridget's Catholic Church 6006 Three Chopt Road Richmond VA 23226 Parkinson's Foundation http://parkinson.org.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Sept. 10, 2019