Clemmon was born on April 2, 1921 and passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019.



Clemmon was a resident of Joelton, Tennessee at the time of passing.



He was a retired contractor and a U.S. Army veteran having served in WWII.



Funeral services will be held at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View, Friday, April 5, at 11:00 AM with Bro. Barry Simpson and Bro. Tom Malone officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethlehem Cemetery in Ashland City with Nicholas Rediker, Chance Baker, Christian Baker, Jason Rediker, Danny Rediker, and Matt Webb serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Thursday, April 4, from 5-8:00 PM and again on Friday from 10:00AM until the hour of service at 11:00AM.



If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Future Development Fund at New Hope Free Will Baptist Church and may be made in care of Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View.