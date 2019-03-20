|
|
FERGUSON, Jr., Cletus M., 97, of Saint Stephens Church, passed away on March 20, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Ferguson. He is survived by his daughters, Virginia Jackson, and Diane Owen (Jerry); step-son, Russell Thompson (Judy); 10 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and several great-great grandchildren. Cletus was a self employed Insurance Adjuster at CVF Corporation for many years. He was also a WWII veteran assigned to the Army Air Corp North Africa. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va 23231 where services will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, Va 23222. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com`
Published in Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond on Mar. 20, 2019