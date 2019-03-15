|
Clifford was born on February 17, 1932 and passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
Clifford was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.
After serving in the U.S. Army, he fell in love and was married to his dear and devoted wife for 60 years.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. Monday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in E. ALVIN SMALL FUNERAL HOME-PETERSBURG on Mar. 15, 2019