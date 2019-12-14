Home

Clifton Eugene Shelton Jr.


06/25/1943 - 12/12/2019
Clifton Eugene Shelton Jr. Obituary
Clifton was born on June 25, 1943 and passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019.

He is survived by his daughter, Catherine Shelton; and brother, Jerry Shelton. Clifton served in the U.S. Army Artillery until he was honorably discharged, at the rank of 1st Lieutenant.

The family will receive friends and loved ones on Wednesday, December 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley'sChippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, December 19. Interment to follow in Sunset Memorial Park.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Dec. 14, 2019
