"Richmond, VA" Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
For more information about
Clinton Thorne
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
10702 Quaker Road
Dinwiddie, VA
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clinton Thorne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clinton Thorne Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clinton Thorne Jr. Obituary

Services will be held 1:00 P.M., Friday, February 15, 2019 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Pastor Williams Roberts, eulogist.  The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.


 


The family will assemble 12:00 Noon the day of the service and will also receive friends at 10702 Quaker Road, Dinwiddie, VA.


 


 


J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com


Published in J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Download Now