|
|
Clyde passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019.
Following the services, the family will receive friends in The Community House at the church. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com Video: Image: Candle 1 Candle 2 Candle 3 Candle 4 Please keep my message private Confirm: American Legion Blackstone Chamber of Commerce Central District Funeral Directors Association Masonic Lodge Funeral Planning and Grief Resources.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Nottoway Co. Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 453, Crewe, VA 23930.
Published in Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone on Oct. 10, 2019