|
|
Colonel Read was born on January 6, 1929 and passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.
Born in Norfolk, Virginia on January 6, 1929, he attended Staunton Military Academy, Staunton, Va. and the Bullis School, Silver Spring, Md. before being appointed from the State of Maryland to the United States Naval Academy, Annapolis, Md.
Upon graduation from the Naval Academy in 1951, he was awarded the degree of Bachelor of Science in Engineering and commissioned in the U. S. Marines Corps.
Colonel Read's decorations include the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star Medal with combat "V" and gold star in lieu of a second award, the Meritorious Service Medal with gold star in lieu of a second award, the Joint Services Commendation Medal and the Purple Heart.
Published in The Currie Funeral Home - Kilmarnock on Dec. 3, 2019