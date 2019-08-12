|
|
NEWCOMB, Connie Jenkins; 66, of Mechanicsville, VA went to be with the Lord, Monday, August 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, Walker Jenkins; and her husband Walter Newcomb. Connie is survived by her children, Jennifer Allen and Andrew Cersley; grandchildren, Kimber Allen and Colten Cersley; mother; Loraine Boyd; brother, Jimmy Jenkins and a host of beloved friends. Connie loved the Lord, the beach, and her home, which she took great pride in. She was a loving and giving mother and "Grammy" who always put her family first. She will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends, Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 pm at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, VA 23111. A funeral service will be held at 1 pm, Friday, August 16, 2019, at Gethsemane Church of Christ, 5146 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, VA 23111 with interment to follow in the church cemetery.
Published in Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Aug. 12, 2019