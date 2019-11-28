|
Connie passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019.
Visitation will be on Saturday, November 30, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Avenue, Richmond, Va., where services will also be held at 1 p.m. Sunday December 1. Internment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane Richmond, Va.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to in memory of her son-in-law Andrew, who lost his battle with cancer just three months ago.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Nov. 28, 2019