Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 359-4481
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
View Map
Service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Connie Rivenbark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie Mae (Harris Broach) Rivenbark

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Connie Mae (Harris Broach) Rivenbark Obituary
Connie passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019.

Visitation will be on Saturday, November 30, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Avenue, Richmond, Va., where services will also be held at 1 p.m. Sunday December 1. Internment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane Richmond, Va.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to in memory of her son-in-law Andrew, who lost his battle with cancer just three months ago.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -