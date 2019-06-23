|
|
Connie passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
Connie was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.
Interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Forest Lawn Cemetery 4000 Pilots Lane Richmond VA 23222 American Red Cross PO Box 37839 Boone, Iowa 50037-0839 (800) 435-7669 https://www.redcross.org/ Massey Cancer Center 401 College Street Box 980037 Richmond, Virginia 23298-0037 (804) 828-1450 https://massey.vcu.edu.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Massey Cancer Center or if able, donate blood at the American Red Cross.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on June 23, 2019