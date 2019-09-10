Home

Affinity Funeral Service
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA 23294
(804) 477-3136
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Affinity Funeral Service
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA 23294
Constance J. Blackwell

Constance J. Blackwell Obituary
Constance passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019.

Constance J. Blackwell - Affinity Funeral Service | Richmond VA Funeral Home Constance J. Blackwell Affinity Funeral Service | Richmond VA Funeral Home Constance J. Blackwell Affinity Funeral Homes 2019-09-09T15:07:26-04:00 In Loving Memory Constance J. Blackwell Nov. 3, 1928 - Sept. 9, 2019 Constance J. Blackwell, 90, of Glen Allen passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 at her home. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, September 12 at Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel. Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel Date Thursday, September 12, 2019 3:00 P.M. View Map & Directions.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Sept. 10, 2019
