Cora Lee Gregory

Cora Lee Gregory Obituary
Cora passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019.

Cora was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

A graduate of the Grace Hospital School of Nursing, Cora was a Registered Nurse for 56 years.

She was a resident of the Masonic Home of Virginia, and enjoyed cooking, antiquing and taking care of her family. Family will receive friends 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 West Broad Street, where a memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. Interment is 2 p.m. Friday, in Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Avenue.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Apr. 12, 2019
