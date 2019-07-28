Home

Cornelius T. (Neil) Creeden


08/12/1939 - 07/10/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cornelius T. (Neil) Creeden Obituary
Cornelius was born on August 12, 1939 and passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

He was raised in Philadelphia and graduated from LaSalle University in 1961.

He joined the U.S. Army after graduation and among other assignments, eventually served as the Stockade Commander at a number of military installations in the United States and overseas.

Visitation with the family will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 10 a.m., at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 4491 Springfield Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23060. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m., with a luncheon at the church afterwards.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please consider a memorial contribution to the Gary Sinise Foundation at garysinisefoundation.org.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on July 28, 2019
