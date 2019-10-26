|
Courtney passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
She received her formal education from RPI and the Pan American Business School.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Ave. where services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 30. Interment in Westhampton Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or River Road Church, Baptist.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Oct. 26, 2019