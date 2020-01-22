Home

Memorial Funeral Home
214 N 6th Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-6377
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
214 N. 6th Ave.
Hopewell, VA
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Family Cemetery
10514 Robinson Ferry Rd.
Brodnax, VA
Curtis Leroy Griffin Obituary
Curtis Leroy Griffin, 82 of Brodnax, formerly of Hopewell, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020. He was the son of Joe Curtis Griffin and Marie Clyde Joyce Griffin. He is survived by his loving wife, Mae Griffin. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home, 214 N. 6th Ave in Hopewell. His graveside ceremony and final rest will follow at the family cemetery, 10514 Robinson Ferry Rd Brodnax VA 23920 Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Memorial Funeral Home on Jan. 22, 2020
