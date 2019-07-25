Home

Cynthia Waymack

Cynthia Waymack Obituary
Cynthia passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

She graduated from James Madison University and loved spending time at the beach with her family and good friends.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Interment Will Follow Westhampton Memorial Park 10000 Patterson Avenue Richmond VA 23233.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on July 25, 2019
