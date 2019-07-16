Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Daisy Humphries
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daisy Humphries

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Daisy Humphries Obituary
Daisy passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019.

Daisy was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Interment to Follow Dale Memorial Park 10201 Newbys Bridge Road Chesterfield VA 23832 VCU Massey Cancer Center P.O. Box 843042 Richmond, VA 23284 www.massey.vcu.edu.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VCU Massey Cancer Center, www.massey.vcu.edu.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on July 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bliley's Funeral Homes
Download Now