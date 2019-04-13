Home

Dale Harman Singleton


12/04/1933 - 04/11/2019
Dale Harman Singleton Obituary
Dale was born on December 4, 1933 and passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

Dale was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.

Dale graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond, attended Westhampton College, and returned to college at VCU to complete her degree requirements at the age of 45, graduating with a B.A. in English in the top 1% of her class.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Ave. Services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, April 15, in The Singleton Chapel at Elk Hill. Entombment in Oakwood Cemetery will be at 1:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lower School Account of St. Michael's Episcopal School.

Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on Apr. 13, 2019
