Dallas passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Dallas was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to service at Urbanna Baptist Church, 121 Watling St., Urbanna, Va. 23175. In lieu of flowers, make a donation to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio St., Suite 500, Chicago, Illinois, 60611. Thursday, May 30, 2019 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home 3215 Cutshaw Avenue Richmond, Virginia 23230 Saturday, June 01, 2019 11:00 AM Urbanna Baptist Church 121 Watling Street Urbanna, Virginia 23175 Visitation will be from 10 am until service time.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on May 20, 2019