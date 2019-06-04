|
|
Damon was born on May 31, 1976 and passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019.
Damon was a resident of Fort Myers, Florida at the time of passing.
Visitation with the family will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 11am until the hour of service at 12pm. Celebration of Life Memorial Service JUN 6. 12:00 PM Austin & Bell Funeral Home Springfield 509 Walnut St. Springfield, TN, 37172 [email protected] https://austinandbell.com Celebration of Life Memorial Service begins.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the Rett Syndrome Foundation, 4600 Devitt Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45246.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on June 4, 2019