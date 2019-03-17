|
Dana passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Dana was a resident of Matoaca, Virginia at the time of passing.
Dana was a 1998 graduate of Matoaca High School.
Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory 2033 Boulevard Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Interment will follow in East Matoaca Cemetery, Matoaca, Virginia. The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral Home.
Published in E. ALVIN SMALL FUNERAL HOME-PETERSBURG on Mar. 17, 2019