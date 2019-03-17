Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dana Hawkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dana Hawkins

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dana Hawkins Obituary
Dana passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Dana was a resident of Matoaca, Virginia at the time of passing.

Dana was a 1998 graduate of Matoaca High School.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory 2033 Boulevard Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Interment will follow in East Matoaca Cemetery, Matoaca, Virginia. The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral Home.
Published in E. ALVIN SMALL FUNERAL HOME-PETERSBURG on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now